Subway surfers – Things To Buy

This game can enable you to shop click here. Subway surfers bring out the shopper in you. Who said shopping is a girls’ thing? The cool things that are available here will make you realize that shopping can be fun indeed

* Hover board – You can ride in style with this purchase. It also increases your lifeline by providing you with a higher chance of survival. You can still keep running after a crash. If that does not convince you then nothing will.

* Mystery box – Now who doesn’t love a good mystery, yes? There are various prizes available it. Surprise yourself with one.

* Score buster – This adds +5 to the multiplier. An original multiplier of x5 will become x10

* Mega head start – This enables you to get a good head start at the start of the game. This will let you go much further and obtain a higher score.